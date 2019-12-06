You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Hyderabad encounter: A look at how Twitterati shifted narrative from due process, legal mechanisms to blood lust

India FP Staff Dec 06, 2019 14:02:51 IST

  • Applauding the swift' action of the Hyderabad Police against the culprits, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje congratulated the cops.

  • Former DGP of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaidya, also congratulated the cops for taking down all accused in the encounter.

  • Welcoming the action of the Cyberabad Police, especially ​Commissioner Vishwanath C Sajjanar, actor Vivek Oberoi, MP Ravi Kishan and cricketer-turned-politician Laxmi Ratan Shukla also heaped praise on the cops

The encounter killing of all the four accused in the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in the wee hours of Friday morning came to light a few hours after the incident. While many politicians and activists raised pertinent questions about the circumvention of due process through extrajudicial killings, others wholeheartedly supported what they saw as retribution for the brutal incident.

Here's a sample of some of the tweets that shaped the narrative around the Hyderabad Police's actions:

Applauding the Hyderabad Police, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted:

Former DGP of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaidya, also congratulated the cops for taking down all accused in the encounter:

Lauding the Telangana Police, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said this was the "correct" way to deal with the rapists and hoped other states would take a cue:

Former Olympian and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also didn't hold back when expressing his appreciation for the "leadership" of the state police:

Badminton star Saina Nehwal too weighed in:

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised the Telangana government and the state police:

Welcoming the action of the Cyberabad Police, especially ​Commissioner Vishwanath C Sajjanar, actor Vivek Oberoi, MP Ravi Kishan and cricketer-turned-politician Laxmi Ratan Shukla also heaped praise on the cops:

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit urged the Delhi Police to take inspiration from their Telangana counterparts:

According to the police, the accused were killed in an exchange of fire which also saw two policemen sustaining injuries.

Th incident took place around 3.30 am on Friday, when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the crime scene as a part of the investigation, a senior police official said.

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.

Follow the latest updates here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 14:02:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com