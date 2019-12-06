Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: 'This is not justice, but still a relief,' victim's family reacts to death of all accused

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, the victim's family said that although this was not justice as nothing could bring back the deceased, but they were all relieved by the prompt justice.

Appreciating the action of the Hyderabad police in handling the rape and murder accused of the veterinarian on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took a swipe against the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of treating criminals like "state guests".

The 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim's mother Asha Devi also responded to the overnight development in the Hyderabad vet's rape and murder, saying she was extremely content with the punishment given to the accused.

"Telangana Police has done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," said Asha Devi.

She also appealed to the Centre and the Delhi government that her daughter, a 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped inside a running bus in south Delhi and thrown out on the road along with her male friend on 12 December, should be given justice and demanded the culprits be hanged to death

"I have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said.

The encounter took place at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, where the 26-year-old victim's charred body was found. While reconstructing the crime scene, the accused tried to escape the spot.

In an overnight development in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case, the Telangana Police reportedly killed all the four accused in the crime during an encounter, ANI reported.

The bodies of the four accused have been taken to Shadnagar government hospital. During the encounter at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, three police personnel were also injured, according to Cyberabad police sources.

According to India Today, the police tried to recreate the crime scene at Shamshabad toll plaza on NH-44 near Hyderabad — the same highway where the charred body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found. At this point, the accused tried to run away from the spot, the police said.

Telangana Police: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AxmfQSWJFK

The charred body of the victim was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area of Hyderabad on 28 November, a day after she went missing.

The police arrested all four accused in the case on 29 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.