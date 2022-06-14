Hours after PM Modi's order on recruitment of 10 lakh, Home Ministry initiates hiring process in 'mission mode'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the recruitment of 10 lakh people by the Government of India in 'mission mode' by December 2023. The instruction was given after the PM reviewed all departments and ministries

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday (14 June) said that the instruction for the recruitment in next one-and-a-half year was given by the Prime Minister after reviewing the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries.

The Central government's decision comes amid the frequent criticism by the opposition on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has said that the Prime Minister's review meeting comes more than two months after he suggested the secretaries of the government at the Centre to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in various ministries and departments.

On 2 April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting with the secretaries laid a special emphasis that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in both public and private sectors.

After the meeting, the cabinet secretary wrote to the secretaries, requesting for an immediate action the suggestions on recruitment by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youngsters.

