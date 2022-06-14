Govt jobs for 10 lakh people by December 2023 as PM Modi reviews HR status in all ministries, departments

In a meeting with the secretaries on 2 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in both public and private sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed recruitment of 10 lakh people by the Government of India in "mission mode" in the next one-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The PMO said the instruction for the recruitment in next 18 months was given by the Prime Minister after reviewing the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries.

Assuming five days a week, there will be some 2,560 jobs a day until December 2023.

The decision of the Central government comes amid the frequent criticism by the opposition on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

News agency PTI quoted cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba saying that the Prime Minister's review meeting comes more than two months after he suggested the secretaries of the central government to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in the ministries and departments.

In a meeting with the secretaries on 2 April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in both public and private sectors.

After the meeting, the cabinet secretary had written to the secretaries and requested for an immediate action the suggestions on recruitment by the Prime Minister.

