PM Modi's mega employment stimulus: All about 'mission mode' recruitment drive and how to prepare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued directions to various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, the PMO said today, 14 June.

Posting about the same PMO India tweeted, "PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2022

What is the deadline to fill the vacancies?

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023, meaning all recruitments have to take place within 18 months.

What does the Government want to achieve?

The purpose is to increase employment opportunities in addition to improving the employability of the public.

What are the schemes launched for this purpose?

The Government of India had announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package for providing stimulus to businesses and mitigating the adverse effects of COVID-19. Under this package, the government focused on the fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore that comprised various schemes focusing on providing employment to more people.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was launched with effect on 1 October 2020, as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package 3.0 to provide incentives to employers for the creation of new employment opportunities along with the social security benefits and restoration of loss of employment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This scheme has been implemented through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) with an aim to reduce the financial burden of the employers that encourages them to hire more workers.

How do we prepare ourselves for the recruitment?

Government job exams usually focus on three major topics that include General Knowledge, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. For General Knowledge, refer to the NCERT books from classes 6 to 12 of History, Geography, Science and Social Science.

Practice Data Sufficiency, Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Seating Arrangements and Blood Relations and Directions to ace the logical reasoning part.

For the Quantitative Aptitude section, focus on Profit and Loss Data Interpretation, Time and Work, Simplification etc.