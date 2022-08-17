Home Ministry says no direction to shift illegal Rohingyas to EWS flats, to be deported as per law

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday afternoon said that illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law

New Delhi: After a tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, ostensibly declaring Centre’s decision for housing illegal Rohingya Muslims in EWS flats in Bakkarwala caused a storm, the Union Home Ministry clarified that it had “not given any direction” to this effect.

Rather, the “Rohingya illegal foreigners” were “to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law”.

In a series of Tweets, the MHA said: “With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.”

“Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA,” the MHA added.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the MHA further clarified.

Earlier, reports quoted officials claiming that nearly 1,100 illegal Rohingya refugees were to be shifted into flats equipped with basic amenities and round-the-clock police cover.

Reportedly, the said decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary, attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These reports immediately attracted the ire of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as also organisations engaged in the rehabilitation of Pakistani refugee Hindus and Sikhs. Pakistani Hindu refugees too came out in strong opposition to the reports. The VHP denounced the decision as “unfortunate” as VHP international working president Alok Kumar demanding that Rohingya Muslims be pushed out of India.

