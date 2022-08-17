‘Unfortunate’: VHP lambasts Centre’s decision to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that the Centre must rethink its decision shift Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi

New Delhi: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, has called Centre’s decision to shift Rohingyas to EWS flats in Delhi with round the clock police security, as “unfortunate”.

Categorically rejecting the decision, Jain said the VHP was against it.

“This decision has trampled the spirit of CAA,” he added.

“Who doesn't know that Rohingyas are working with terrorists in India. Hindu refugees from Pakistan are still languishing in deplorable conditions. Those who celebrated the Azadi Ka Amritmahotsava, waving the Indian Tricolour are forced to live in shabby shanties, elements such as Rohingyas who are working with terrorists are being feted. We are against it; we are opposing it. The Centre must rethink this decision.”

The government took a decision to shift Rohingya refugees staying in tents to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called it a landmark decision and said that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection," Puri tweeted.

The Union minister further said, "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed."

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, over the accommodation of Rohingya refugees in the national capital. It was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During a meeting held in the last week of July this year, it was highlighted that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happened in the camp where they were staying.

