Hardeep Singh Puri lauds Centre’s decision to shift Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday appreciated the decision taken by the central government to shift Rohingya refugees staying in tents to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. He also said that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and termed the move as a landmark decision.

Puri in a tweet said, "India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection."

He also pointed out that those people will be disappointed who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to the CAA. "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed."

According to ANI, around 1,100 Rohingyas living in tents will soon be relocated to flats with basic amenities and 24-hour protection.

The decision has been taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in the national capital was held. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the meeting that was held during the last week of July, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happened in the camp where they were living.

“These refugees will soon be shifted to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) flats in the Bakkarwala village of Outer Delhi. There is a total of 250 flats belonging to the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category where all 1,100 Rohingyas, currently residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp, will be accommodated,” said a senior official.

In the meeting, Delhi Police were instructed to provide security to the premises where these flats are located and the Social Welfare department of the Delhi Government had been ordered to ensure basic facilities like a fan, three times meals, landline phone, television and recreational facilities in the new campus.

Delhi government has been ordered to equip the flat with basic amenities and hand it over to the FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Offices) which will felicitate the shifting of Rohingya into these flats.

During COVID, NDMC had provided these flats in the Bakkarwala area to the Delhi government for isolation of suspected cases of coronavirus infection.

All Rohingyas who will be shifted to these flats hold the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and their details are on record.

