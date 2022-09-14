On 14 September, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the country’s official language. Along with Hindi, English is also the official language of India.

Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September in schools, colleges, and offices to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India. On 14 September, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the country’s official language. Along with Hindi, English is also an official language of India. Hindi Diwas acknowledges the importance of the Hindi language. The young generation is encouraged to speak and write this language more frequently. Various cultural festivals are held on this day to celebrate and honour Hindi literature. As of 2022, Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world with around 602.2 million speakers, according to statista.com.

History:

After the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India, the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided to mark 14 September as Hindi Diwas. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who worked devotedly to make Hindi the official language of India.

Significance:

On Hindi Diwas, awards such as Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar and Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar are given to the government ministries, departments, citizens, and nationalised banks for their contribution to the Hindi language.

From 14 September to 21 September, Rajbhasha Week or Hindi Week is celebrated to promote the Hindi language. Various events and competitions are organised in schools, colleges, and offices during this week.

All you need to know:

Here are some interesting facts that you need to know about the Hindi language and the Hindi Diwas:

Mahatma Gandhi was the first one to talk about making Hindi a national language in Hindi Sahitya Sammelan in 1918.

On 26 January, 1950, Hindi was declared as the official language of India in Article 343 of the Constitution.

When former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the external affairs minister of India in 1977, he addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time in Hindi.

The word “Hindi” is actually derived from the Persian language.

Hindi is among the seven languages in India which can be used to create a web address or URL.

