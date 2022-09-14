Hindi Diwas 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to highlight the importance of the language, adding that the “simplicity, spontaneity and sensitivity” of Hindi has always captivated people.

The nation celebrates Hindi Diwas today, 14 September. Hindi Diwas is observed with great enthusiasm to promote the Hindi language and encourage its use, especially among the younger generations.

The day calls upon people to be proud of the Hindi language and its status as one of the official languages of India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September as the Constituent Assembly had declared Hindi as the official language of the country on this very day in 1949. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru later began observing the date as Hindi Diwas.

And if it’s Hindi Diwas, can political leaders be far behind in professing their love for the language? Many leaders took to Twitter to mark the occasion and tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to highlight the importance of the language, adding that the “simplicity, spontaneity and sensitivity” of Hindi has always captivated people. He also thanked all those people who have been working tirelessly to enrich the language.

हिन्दी ने विश्वभर में भारत को एक विशिष्ट सम्मान दिलाया है। इसकी सरलता, सहजता और संवेदनशीलता हमेशा आकर्षित करती है। हिन्दी दिवस पर मैं उन सभी लोगों का हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं, जिन्होंने इसे समृद्ध और सशक्त बनाने में अपना अथक योगदान दिया है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent his greetings on Hindi Diwas. He also stated that the Modi government is committed to the parallel development of all local languages, including Hindi. He even shared a video message.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur penned a lengthy message wherein he appealed to employees in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to complete more of their work in Hindi and make their best efforts to promote the language.

पीछे भाषा को लेकर हमारा प्रेम व इसके संरक्षण-संवर्धन के प्रति हमारे बुद्धिजीवियों का समर्पण भी सम्मिलित है। हिंदी दिवस की असीम शुभकामनाएँ देते हुए विनम्र अनुरोध है कि हिंदी को ह्रदय से अपनाएँ, अधिकतर कार्य हिंदी में करने का प्रयास करें। — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished his followers on Hindi Diwas. “Language is made of emotion. All languages are beautiful and their mutual synergy reflects the diversity and culture of our country. Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas,” he wrote in Hindi.

भाषा, भाव से बनती है। सभी भाषाएं ख़ूबसूरत हैं और उनका आपसी ताल-मेल ही हमारे देश की विविधता और संस्कृति को दर्शाता है। आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Hindi a unique symbol of Indian culture.

सभी प्रदेश वासियों व हिंदी प्रेमियों को ‘हिंदी दिवस’ की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हिंदी मात्र एक भाषा नहीं, अपितु भारतीय संस्कृति की अनन्य प्रतीक है। भारतीय संस्कारों, जीवन मूल्यों व आदर्शों की प्रबल संवाहक है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal commented that the Hindi language has contributed significantly to the nation’s development.

हिंदी दिवस की आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। राष्ट्रीय एकता और भारतीय गौरव को अपने में समेटे हमारी हिंदी भाषा का हमारे सांस्कृतिक विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2022

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion.

Shashi Tharoor also gave his best wishes on Hindi Divas

The official account for the Azadi Ka amir Mahotsav has been sharing several interesting facts about Hindi. The account also posted a clip of noted litterateur Sachchidananda Hirananda Vatsyayan, popularly known by his pen name Agyeya , reciting one of his poems.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated by organising several seminars, competitions and other events related to the promotion of the language.