Hindi Diwas: Commonly used Hindi words included in the Oxford Dictionary

Language is one of the most crucial elements required for communication between people as it helps to hold society and further binds people together. India, where people from various religions and backgrounds live together, is also home to multiple regional languages. People in different states use different languages such as Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Nepalese, and Urdu, among others, to communicate with each other. However, one such language which continues to remain a common bond among everyone is the Hindi language. It is one of the most commonly used languages in the country and without it, human society will find it very difficult to function properly.

In a bid to celebrate the Hindi language, Hindi Diwas is also observed every year on 14 September. The day is observed with an aim to create awareness about the history of the Hindi language and further, inform people about its importance.

The Hindi language was recognised as an official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. While it is the third-most widely spoken language in the world, over 70 percent of the population in India as well is able to speak and understand the language. No wonder several words from the Hindi language have been also added to the renowned Oxford Dictionary.

A place for every recognised word, Oxford Dictionary is the principal historical dictionary meant for learners with proper definitions, pictures, examples, synonyms, and many other details.

That being said, in the past few years, over 100 different kinds of Hindi words have been included in the Oxford Dictionary. Know about some of the well-known words from the dictionary which are used in everyday life.

Hindi words in Oxford Dictionary

Jugaad – Added in the year 2017, the word has been defined as a “flexible approach to a problem”.

Dadagiri – This commonly used word was also added in 2017 further translating to an “act of using strength and power over weaker people”.

Jungle – Among the most widely used term, Jungle which usually means a ‘forest’ was among the first Hindi words to be added to the dictionary.

Didi – Used to refer to an elder female cousin/sibling, the term ‘Didi’ is also included in the dictionary.

Achcha – In the year 2017, Oxford Dictionary picked 70 new Hindi words. Among them included the word ‘Achcha’ which is used to express agreement with something.

The other Indian words adopted in the same year included Chakka Jam, Timepass, Bapu, Surya Namaskar, Anna, Abba, Gulab Jamun, Mirch Masala, Keema, and Funda.

