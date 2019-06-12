Here's a timeline of the Kathua rape and murder case

Seventeen months after the kidnapping, gang rape, and murder of a minor girl in Jammu's Kathua district, the Pathankot district

and sessions court held six men guilty for the horrific crime.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.