Kathua rape case: Sub-inspector convicted for destroying evidence granted bail
Sub Inspector Anand Dutta was one of the three accused and convicted for sabotaging the rape case. All three convicted were sentenced to five years in jail under section 201 of IPC for destruction of evidence
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector convicted for destroying evidence in the 2018 Kathua rape case.
Sub Inspector Anand Dutta was one of the three accused who were convicted for sabotaging the rape case and sentenced to five years in jail under section 201 of IPC for destruction of evidence.
"Punjab and Haryana HC has granted bail to police SI Anand Datta who was convicted for destroying evidence in 2018 Kathua rape case. I argued that there was no reason to convict him under Section 201 of IPC despite acquittal in murder, rape and corruption charges," lawyer Bipan Ghai said.
The district and sessions judge had pronounced the three main accused — Sanji Ram, Parvesh Kumar and Deepak Khajuria — guilty and convicted them under Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 376 (d) (gang rape), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), 363 (Kidnapping or maiming a minor), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 343 (Wrongful confinement for three or more days) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
Police officials Anand Dutt, sub inspector, Tilak Raj (head constable) and Surender Verma, special police officer, have been sentenced to five years in jail under section 201 of IPC for causing destruction of evidence. They have also been directed to pay Rs 20,000 each.
