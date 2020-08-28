Haryana BSEH 2020: Board to release result certificates for Class 10, 12 exams in September

As many as 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the secondary examination this year while, a total of 2.25 lakh students had given the Class 12 exams

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) is going to distribute the certificates for Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Class 10 and 12 Result 2020 on 1 and 2 September, 2020.

The board has announced the dates on its official site at bseh.org.in, stating that along with regular certificates, the compartment and migration certificates will be also sent to every district education officer by the board.

Principals of respective schools can collect the documents thereafter. Based on the stipulated timing, head of schools can receive the certificates by visiting the education officers between 11 am and 5 pm on 1 September and between 9 am and 4 pm on 2 September, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the official notice, if a principal is unable to collect the certificates by themselves, teachers on behalf of the heads will be allowed to collect the certificates. But they need to carry the requisite authorisation letter for the same.

The Haryana education board will be distributing the certificates following the government directives properly, reported NDTV.

Those who miss out on collection within the scheduled date can collect the certificates directly from the office of the HBSE.

Class 12 results had shown an impressive 80.34 per cent pass percentage and a student named Manisha (Humanities) had topped the Class 12 board exams in Haryana by scoring 499 out of 500.

Bhavna Yadav became the highest scorer in the Science stream with 496 marks out of 500 and a student Pushpa was the topper in the Commerce stream. She had scored 498 marks out of 500.