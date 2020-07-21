HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 80.34 % clear Haryana board Class 12 exams; steps to check scores on bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Around 2.25 lakh students were awaiting the Class 12 board exams results. If the website is slow, students can check scores via SMS or alternative websites.

Auto refresh feeds

The Haryana board has announced the Class 12 results, said reports.Close to two lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exams this year.

According to reports, the overall pass percentage for the Haryana Class 12 board exams in 80.34%. This is an improvement from last year when 74.48 percent students had passed the exams.

A total of 74.48 percent students had cleared the HBSE Class 12 exam in 2019. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 82.50 percent, while for boys the figure was 68 percent.

To receive results of Class 12 exams on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format:

The results will be declared on the official website bseh.org.in , However students can also check scores via SMS if the website is slow or unresponsive.

Below are third-party websites where students can check their Class 12 scores

According to reports, the Haryana Board will announce the Class 12 results in a press conference which will begin soon. Candidates are advised to keep hall tickets/admit cards ready as the results will be made available on the website soon after.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Haryana Class 12 result 2020.

Step 2: Click on Haryana in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Once declared, the results will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called 'Board of school education Haryana' The app is available for Android users only through Google Play Store.

According to reports, the press conference has started. Results will be out soon

The Haryana board has announced the Class 12 results, said reports.Close to two lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exams this year.

According to reports, the overall pass percentage for the Haryana Class 12 board exams in 80.34%. This is an improvement from last year when 74.48 percent students had passed the exams.

Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage 86.30 while the pass percentage for boys is 75.06 percent, said reports. The overall pass percentage os 80.34 percent,

Haryana board HBSE 12th Result 2020 LATEST Updates: According to reports, the Haryana board has announced the Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage has improved to 80.34%, said reports.

The Haryana board of school education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 or Intermediate Results 2020 on the official website bseh.org.in today(Tuesday, 21 July). The time of the release of the results was not announced by the board but reports said that they will be declared at 5 pm.

Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the results will be out today and that candidates will be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams they already appeared for.

The Class 12 exams started on 3 March and ended on 31 March, 2020. The exams were for 3 hours each, Times Now reported.

HBSE had appointed 3,353 examiners for the evaluation process. Out of these, 160 were for Economics, 1,061 were for English, Fine Arts had 94, Hindi had 93, Mathematics had 277, Home Science got 159 evaluators.

To check the HBSE Class 12 result 2020, students have to log in at the official website — bseh.org.in — and click on the link that reads 'HBSE 12th Class Result 2020'.

Students will then have to enter their roll number and other required details to get their results displayed on the screen.

Reports said that Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar topped the Class 10 exam with 500 marks. Five students secured the second position with 499 marks, while two students bagged the third position.