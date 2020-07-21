HBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED: Haryana board announces Class 12 results; steps to check score via SMS

A total of 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams across streams will be able to check their scores on the official website results.bseh.org.in and bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), declared the results of the Class 12 exams today (Tuesday, 21 July) at a presser in the evening.

Once the result is uploaded, a total of 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores on the official website bseh.org.in.

Click here for LATEST UPDATES on Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020

As has been observed earlier during state board results, there are chances of the official websites acting unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic after the results are declared. In such a case, students need not fret as there are alternative ways to check the HBSE Class 12 results.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 via SMS:

To receive results of Class 12 exams on your mobile phones, type a message in the given format:

- RESULTHB12(space)ROLL NUMBER and send the text message to 56263.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on app:

Alternately, the results will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called 'Board of school education Haryana' The app is available for Android users only through Google Play Store.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in and results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'

Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

To pass the Haryana Board Class 12 exams, students need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam. However, those who are unable to secure the minimum marks in more than two exams will be declared as failed.