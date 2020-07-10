BSEH Class 10 Result 2020 declared: Haryana Board announces Class 10th marks on official website results.bseh.org.in

Of the 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the exam, a total of 64.59 percent students cleared the secondary exam successfully, reports said

BSEH Class 10 Result 2020 declared | The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) released the Class 10 result today (10 July, Friday). Students who appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the board's official website results.bseh.org.in.

This year, approximately 3.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to Indian Express, a total of 64.59 percent students cleared the secondary exam successfully.

The students, unable to obtain qualifying scores in the Haryana Class 10th Result 2020, will have the opportunity to appear in the re-examination and improve their scores.

Here's how too check the result on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official BSEH result website results.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select 10th Regular March 2020 or Class 10 Board Result 2020 under 'course' section on the left hand side.

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information on the right-hand side box

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

Students who appeared for the exam can also check their Class 10 board exam result can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.

Students can also check their BSEH Class 10 result on their Android smartphones by downloading the board's official app Board of Secondary Education Haryana from the Google Play store. The app is developed by the MTPL Education Department.