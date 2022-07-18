Harsh Goenka shares video about 'beauty of giving'; internet reacts with applause

This is not the first post by Harsh Goenka that has gone viral in recent days. The RPG Enterprises Chairman had earlier shared a witty cartoon on Lalit Modi and Sushmita’s Sen’s relationship

Harsh Goenka has shared a heart-warming video about ‘the beauty of giving’ on social media recently. The industrialist took to his Twitter account to spread the word about one man’s charitable act of giving groceries to homeless people.

The video shows a man leaving a bag full of groceries for some homeless people. The people seem to be completely unaware of the act. Moments later, they spot the bag and realise what is happening. Some of them thanked god for the kindness. Others had tears rolling down their cheeks.

Watch:

The beauty of giving.. pic.twitter.com/l8s3axYRPq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 17, 2022

The video was posted with the caption “The beauty of giving”. It has garnered over 4.7 lakh views. The clip was originally posted by Turkish businessman Tansu Yeğen. The video was lauded by users, who said that more such initiatives need to be undertaken.

We need to continue this chain and make people happy .. — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) July 17, 2022



Some wrote that they wanted to be a part of such endeavours.

Would like to be part of team who is doing such grate deed .. touched my soul — Option trader (@proopttrader) July 18, 2022



Several people were touched by the clip.

https://twitter.com/ATonyto2/status/1548715932419252225

However, some did point out that the clip felt like an advertisement and permission should have been taken from the people before filming them.

https://twitter.com/purijitendra/status/1548613836550180865

This is not the first post by Harsh Goenka that has gone viral in recent days. The RPG Enterprises Chairman had earlier shared a witty cartoon on Lalit Modi and Sushmita’s Sen’s relationship.

https://twitter.com/hvgoenka/status/1548696525257056258

The industrialist had also posted about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ‘doppelganger’. Goenka had dropped a photo of himself along with one of the leader. He even added a tilak to his picture to emphasise on the similarities between the two. The post had prompted a variety of reactions on social media, with many users giving hilarious responses.

Before that, Harsh Goenka had shared a post about food wastage and urged action against it. The RPG Enterprises Chairman wrote how almost 300 million tonnes of food is wasted every year and reminded people about their individual responsibility to save food.

