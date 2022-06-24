Harsh Goenka finds lookalike of MLA Eknath Shinde, shares post with witty caption

MLA Shinde was camping at Guwahati when Goenka posted this. On Wednesday, Shinde along with 40 other MLAs flew to the city after breaking alliance with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for sharing witty posts on social media that keep his followers entertained. This time too, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises brought out some humour by posting a 'doppelganger' who resembles rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde.

Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon shared a post having two photographs. One image is of the industrialist himself and the other shows politician Shinde. Goenka even added a red-coloured tilak on his picture to match with that of the MLA.

Along with the post, Goenka also added two grinning face emoticons. “In Guwahati, if anyone wants to reach me,” he wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

In Guwahati, if anyone wants to reach me😀😀 pic.twitter.com/3vPMO1pYLW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 22, 2022

The post was shared on 22 June and has collected thousand of likes. Many social media users could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. One user wrote, ‘Sir never knew you were the doppelgänger of Shinde saab’ while another said ‘Ye dono alag alag hai kya.’

MLA Shinde was camping at Guwahati when Goenka posted this. On Wednesday, Shinde along with 40 other MLAs flew to the city after breaking alliance with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. On reaching Guwahati, the Sena minister was welcomed by a few BJP leaders and taken to a five-star hotel where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present.

That same night in Mumbai, Thackeray left his official residence Varsha along with his family members after he expressed his readiness to step down as Chief Minister if the MLAs returned to the city. Many Shiv Sena workers who were present in support of Thackeray showered petals and raised slogans, when he walked out of his residence.

