Harsh Goenka urges action against food wastage in his latest tweet, check post here

The tweet sparked a discussion among users. Reacting to it, a user raised a concern that Goenka’s logic could work in a canteen but was doubtful about its feasibility at other places. He added that he owns a restaurant in Pune that gives discounts to its customers if they leave nothing on the plate

Drawing our attention to the issue of food wastage, Harsh Goenka - the chairman of RPG enterprises - tweeted a photograph of a board which showed the food wastage of a day and the number of people it could have been fed with.

The picture is sure to remind us about our responsibility as an individual to reduce the wastage of food.

Have a look at his tweet here:

In industrialised regions, almost half of the total food squandered, around 300 million tonnes annually, occurs because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is still fit for consumption. Let’s all do something about it…. pic.twitter.com/TJEqI5jr0z — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 7, 2022

He wrote how in industrialised regions, half of the total food squandered gets wasted. He added that this was around 300 million tonnes every year and happens because producers, retailers and consumers discard food that is fit for consumption. He urged everyone to do something about it. The picture also appealed that such a board to measure food wastage should be placed everywhere.

It may work in a company canteen, but elsewhere? We have a restaurant in Pune which gives customers a discount if they leave nothing on their thali. — Sekhar Seshan (@SekharSeshan1) June 7, 2022

A user suggested that this should be placed at all the hotel buffet counters.

Agree completely. This should be put up at all Hotel buffet counters https://t.co/sjaVfHO5Qf — Shaju Inasu Ignatius (@shaju7) June 7, 2022

“Absolutely true - food wastage should be make a crime 🙏,” commented a user.

Absolutely true - food wastage should be make a crime 🙏 https://t.co/uoOx323vx4 — Jatinder Wasan (@JatinderWasan) June 7, 2022

"So true. Waste not, want not. 👏," said Dr. Shriram Nene, husband of actress Madhuri Dixit.

So true. Waste not, want not. 👏 https://t.co/o4mLxPilKU — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 7, 2022

A user appreciated Tata Consultancy Services for this thought and appealed everyone to stop food wastage and feed those in need.

Everyone should take note of this thought, kudos @TCS , let's learn to stop wastage of food and do more to feed those in need, we have in our hands to help fight the world's hunger problems 🙏 https://t.co/cSDyL7XMth — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) June 7, 2022

Earlier, a retired Indian Police Service officer had started an initiative to feed the needy. The initiative by the name of 'Roti Bank', collected leftovers from clubs, parties and restaurants in Mumbai and stored them in vans to distribute it to the poor before the food got stale.

Launched by Maharashtra's former director general of police D Sivanandan in collaboration with Mumbai's famous dabbawalas, the Roti Bank had claimed to have received good response.

