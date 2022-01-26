Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India set for celebrations, to showcase military might, cultural diversity

Republic Day 2022 LATEST Updates: The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the annual parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at the India Gate

Over 27,000 police personnel have been deployed on Republic Day security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures intensified, officials said.

In view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, Delhi has been brought under a heavy security cover as the city police has intensified patrolling and sealed the borders of the national capital in coordination with its counterparts from the neighbouring states to thwart any untoward incident amid a terror alert by intelligence agencies.

Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on 26 January, 2022.

People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3

Republic Day 2022 LATEST Updates: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on 26 January, Wednesday, as people will witness the nation's military might and cultural diversity in a grand parade at Rajpath, New Delhi as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It was on this day when the country's constitution came into effect in 1950.

The main attraction of Republic Day celebrations is the annual parade which begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at the India Gate. On this day, the president hoists the flag at Rajpath. The ceremonious event also showcases India's cultural and social heritage, parades and air shows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on 26 January and 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on 29 January.

The celebrations commenced on 23 January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will culminate on 30 January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10.30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

In view of the pandemic this year, the number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register on the MyGov portal to see the live celebrations online.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

Indian Army contingents

A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu & Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

The combined Band of the Madras Regimental Centre, the Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu & Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.

Let's take a look at the preparations:

Indian Navy contingent

The Naval contingent will comprise of 96 young sailors and four officers led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma as Contingent Commander. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau which is designed with the aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy and highlight the key inductions under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Indian Air Force contingent

The Indian Air Force contingent comprises of 96 airmen and four officers and will be led by Squadron Leader Prashant Swamyanathan. The Air Force tableau is titled ‘Indian Air Force, Transforming for the Future’.

The tableau showcases scaled down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter and Rafale aircraft, as well as the Aslesha radar.

Tableaux

On display, there will be tableaux of 12 States/Union Territories and nine Ministries/Departments, which have been prepared on various themes under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

