From Centurions, PT-76 tanks to 75/24 Pack howitzers: Weapons used by Indian Army during ’65 and ’71 wars roll down Rajpath at Republic Day parade

The weaponry displayed at the Republic Day parade was a part of India's Swarnim Vijay Varsh to commemorate its win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh

The Republic Day parade showcased India’s military might in all its glory with tanks, howitzers and infantry vehicles rolling down Rajpath.

We take a closer look at the different weaponry that the Indian Army displayed during the Republic Day parade and its significance.

Centurion tank

At the parade, the detachment of Centurion tank of "The Poona Horse' regiment rolled down Rajpath and it was led by Captain Rahul Sharma.

The Centurion tank of the Poona Horse regiment that proved instrumental in the 1971 Indo-Pak war arrives at the #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath, led by Capt. Rahul Sharma with the motto 'Ranvir Jai Sada' #RepublicDayIndia#RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/ZVMZmGbbth — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2022

The addition of the Centurion tank was in nod to the role it played in India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The Centurion was the mainstay of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

At the Battle of Basantar during the war, an armoured division and a brigade of the Pakistan 1 Corps confronted two brigades of the Indian 1 Corps equipped with Centurion tanks.

Casualties were heavy on the Pakistan side with 46 tanks destroyed.

The Centurion, weighing around 50 tonnes and armed with a 17-poundr main gun, accommodates a four-man crew.

The Centurion, introduced in 1945, was the primary British main battle tank of the post-World War II period. It is widely considered to be one of the most successful post-war tank designs.

The PT-76 tank

This Soviet-era tank was also displayed during the Republic Day parade. The PT-76 tank at the parade was led by Captain Anshuman Tiwari of 69 Armoured Regiment.

The PT-76 saw action in the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

Indian Military Tanks PT 76, MBT Arjun MK-l, APC Topaz, BMP-1, ICV BMP ll marching across Rajpath , displays the country's military might as spectators immerse in the patriotic spirit of #RepublicDay

#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2022 pic.twitter.com/I4YusmlGKd — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2022

The Battle of Bogra in the 1971 war was fought by the 69 Armour Regiment with the help of PT-76 tanks.

The Battle of Garibpur of the 1971 war is another example where the Indian Army's infantry battalion with only 14 PT-76 tanks was able to maul a much larger brigade of Pakistani armour and inflict heavy casualties.

According to a The Print report, It weighs 14.6 tonnes and its amphibious capabilities made it a winner in the riverine terrain of what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

OT-62 TOPAS

Made by the Polish People’s Republic and Czechoslovakia, this armoured personnel carrier also played a pivotal role during the 1971 war.

At the Republic Day parade, it was led by Major Ravi Kumar of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

It also played an integral role in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.

75/24 Towed Gun

India’s first indigenously made artillery piece, this too was extensively used in the 1965 Indo-Pak war and 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The gun, which weighs 983 kg and could fire up to a maximum range of 11,104 metres, was phased out in 1980s.

Besides these, two Dhanush howitzers, one PMS bridge-laying system, two Sarvatra bridge-laying systems, one HT-16 electronic warfare system, two Taran Shakti electronic warfare systems, one Tiger Cat missile system and two Akash missile systems were also part of the mechanised columns at the Republic Day parade.

With inputs from agencies

