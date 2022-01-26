Republic Day parade 2022: India’s rich cultural heritage shines through 21 tableaux

As part of its Republic Day celebrations, 12 tableaux of various states and Union Territories and nine of ministries rolled down Rajpath showcasing India's diversity

After displaying its military prowess, the tableau of different states and ministries rolled down Rajpath as part of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries were showcased at the Republic Day Parade this year at the majestic Rajpath.

Earlier, a row had broken out when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the decision of rejecting their states’ tableau.

We take a look at some of the displays that left a mark on us during the Republic Day parade.

Meghalaya

The tableau of Meghalaya was the first to make its way down Rajpath, displaying bamboo and cane handicrafts as well as Lakadong turmeric.

The tableau is meant to celebrate 50 years of statehood as well as the state's women-led cooperative societies and SHGs.

Gujarat

A century-old, long-forgotten uprising in Bhil dominated Sabarkantha that was quelled by the British after the horrific massacre of 1,200 tribals was showcased by Gujarat in the Republic Day parade.

The tableau of the Gujarat government depicted scenes of the congregation of tribals in Pal-Dadhvaav villages to protest against high taxation (lagaan) and forced labour imposed by the British and the subsequent indiscriminate firing by the British Army.

The horrific incident had taken place on 7 March, 1922, just three years after the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, but had gone into oblivion.

The front part of the tableau showcased statues of tribal freedom fighters carrying torches as symbols of revolution and two horses on either sides showcasing tribal rituals.

The two wells named Dhekhadiya and Dudhiya, said to be the graveyards of the martyrs, were part of the tableau.

Goa

Dancers from the Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa, and glimpses from the liberation struggle were the highlight of the tableau of the coastal state that rolled down Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The front portion of the tableau showed the majestic Fort Aguada overlooking the Arabian Sea, and is considered as the defining symbol of Goan heritage.

The fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions. During the Goan liberation struggle, the fort served as a jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences.

The tableau, designed by Sushant Khedekar, also showcases the Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji, which is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of freedom fighters for the liberation of Goa.

The lotus placed at the top of the memorial symbolises universal brotherhood.

The rear portion of the tableau showcased the rocky headland of Dona Paula that stretches into the Arabian sea with dancers from the Kunbi community celebrating the spring festival of Shigmo.

Jammu and Kashmir

The tableau of Jammu and Kashmir at the Republic Day parade depicted the changing face of the Union Territory in terms of the development scenario. The front portion of the tableau showcased the world-famous Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located at Katra in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu Division.

The rear portion depicted the Indian Institute of Management, Indian Institute of Technology, AIIMS and International Airport being established.

The highlight of the tableau was the recently constructed Banihal Qazigund highway tunnel which was thrown open to the traffic last year. It is one of the longest tunnels in India, with a length of 8.45 km.

Haryana

The tableau of Haryana displayed the proactive policies of the state government to promote the culture of sports.

In the first part of the tableau, the conch of Lord Krishna was shown; the wrestlers in the arena above the middle tableau reflected the affection towards sports in the state.

At the back, participants and winners of national and international sports competitions stood.

Education Ministry tableau

The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme "Vedas to Metaverse" during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The front portion of the tableau depicted the rich tradition and glorious past of the country in the area of education since ancient times starting from the Vedas followed by the Gurukul education system, then the universities like Nalanda where thousands of students used to come from all over the world.

The first part of the rear portion shows a glowing brain-like "bulb" symbolising innovation and creativity aspects. The procession of students of different age groups depicted skill development, joyful learning, emphasising the latest technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

The image of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could be seen on both sides of the tableau.

Lok Adalat tableau debuts

In a first, a tableau depicting Lok Adalat took part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath here on Wednesday.

The theme of the float by the National Legal Services Authority was "Ek Mutthi Aasman (Inclusive Legal System): Lok Adalat".

The front part of the tableau showcased 'Nyay Sbke Liye', a hand gesture of fearlessness, guarantee and protection.

On the rear of the float, a hand could be seen opening its five fingers one by one, depicting five guiding principles of Lok Adalats -- accessible, definitive, affordable, equitable, and timely justice for all.

In a first, people can be part of the Republic Day celebration by voting for their favourite tableaux.

People can register and vote at http://mygov.in/rd2022 and express yourself in the Republic Day Parade.

People can register on mygov open forum in URL mygov.in/rd2022. So, what are you waiting for? Go and cast your vote!

With inputs from PTI

