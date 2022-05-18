Gyanvapi case: AIMPLB urges maulvis to preach about mosques before prayers on Fridays

The appeal came on the same day the body announced that it was forming a legal committee to look into the Gyanvapi case

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday appealed maulvis to deliver sermons on mosques and the Gyanvapi case before prayers on Fridays.

The appeal was made by the body's General Secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

In a tweet, the AIMPLB requested maulvis to do so at least for the coming three weeks.

The appeal came on the same day the body announced that it was forming a legal committee to look into the Gyanvapi case.

On Wednesday, the AIMPLB said, "Muslims cannot tolerate desecration of Masajid."

“Hate-mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force, while on the other, the central government and the state governments, which have a responsibility to enforce the Constitution and law, political parties that call themselves secular and just are also silent on the issue. They are not coming to the fore against this false propaganda the way they should. Their position needs to be clarified," the statement added.

"The board realises that the courts are also disappointing the minorities and the oppressed. Because of this, the sectarian forces that are taking the path of lawlessness are getting encouragement. The issue of Gyanvapi started in court three years ago. The stay order of the High Court was ignored. Repeatedly filing suits on Gyanvapi and then issuing such orders by the courts is extremely disappointing and disturbing," the statement further said.

The decision was taken during an online emergency meeting of the body on Tuesday after the Supreme Court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque.

On Monday, the top court directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the spot where the Shivling was allegedly found during the Gyanvapi mosque survey and that Muslims should be allowed to offer prayers.

"If there is a shivling, we say the district magistrate will ensure that the shivling is protected without affecting right of Muslims to offer prayer," it said.

The SC has adjourned its hearing till Thursday.

The Gyanvapi case

In 1991, a plea was filed in a court in which the petitioners and local priests sought permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

