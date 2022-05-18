Muslims can’t tolerate desecration of masjid: AIMPLB forms legal panel to look into Gyanvapi case

The decision was taken during an online emergency meeting of the body on Tuesday after the Supreme Court's order on the Gyanvapi mosque

Reacting to the Gyanvapi case, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday announced that it has formed a panel to look into the 1991 places of worship act.

The committer will also look into the decision regarding Babri Masjid and to present the case effectively.

In a statement, the body said, "Muslims cannot tolerate desecration of Masajid."

“Hate-mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force, while on the other, the central government and the state governments, which have a responsibility to enforce the Constitution and law, political parties that call themselves secular and just are also silent on the issue. They are not coming to the fore against this false propaganda the way they should. Their position needs to be clarified," the statement added.

"The board realises that the courts are also disappointing the minorities and the oppressed. Because of this, the sectarian forces that are taking the path of lawlessness are getting encouragement. The issue of Gyanvapi started in court three years ago. The stay order of the High Court was ignored. Repeatedly filing suits on Gyanvapi and then issuing such orders by the courts is extremely disappointing and disturbing," the statement further said.

The legal committee members are Yousuf Hatim Machhala, M. Arshamshad, Fazil Ahmad Ayubi, Tahir Hakeem, Niaz Farooqi, Dr Qasim Rasool Ilyas and Kamal Farooqi.

“It was decided at the meeting that a peaceful people’s movement could be started if required. Taking brothers of other minorities into confidence will awaken public opinion on the common responsibility for respecting and protecting religious places of worship and holy places.”

The Gyanvapi Mosque

The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

