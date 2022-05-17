India

Gyanvapi case: 'Shivling area to remain sealed, namaz to continue', says SC

The court-appointed special Commission on Tuesday sought a two-day time to submit the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque

FP Staff May 17, 2022 18:00:17 IST
Gyanvapi case: 'Shivling area to remain sealed, namaz to continue', says SC

'Big Shivling' found in 'wazu khana' of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi during videography survey

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to protect the spot where the Shivling was allegedly found during the Gyanvapi mosque survey. The apex court said, the Muslims should be allowed to offer prayers.

Updated Date: May 17, 2022 18:00:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Gyanvapi mosque: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on videography survey order
India

Gyanvapi mosque: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking stay on videography survey order

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha will hear the petition filed by Committee of Management Ajnuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, challenging the order passed by a civil court

‘Have lost Babri, won’t lose another masjid’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque survey verdict
India

‘Have lost Babri, won’t lose another masjid’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque survey verdict

Owaisi said that the court's decision is also a violation of the Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute

Gyanvapi mosque case: Plea in SC challenging Varanasi court order; apex court agrees urgent hearing, refuses stay on survey
India

Gyanvapi mosque case: Plea in SC challenging Varanasi court order; apex court agrees urgent hearing, refuses stay on survey

The plea, filed by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, challenges the ongoing videography at the Gyanvapi mosque. The petitioner said that the order to conduct a survey and filming of the masjid premises is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991