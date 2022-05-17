Gyanvapi case: 'Shivling area to remain sealed, namaz to continue', says SC

"If there is a shivling, we say the district magistrate will ensure that the shivling is protected without affecting right of Muslims to offer prayer," the supreme court said.

The Supreme Court has adjourned its hearing till Thursday.

SC issues notice to Hindu petitioners & UP govt on plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging Varanasi dist court order which directed videographic survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The responses are to be filed by May 19th. pic.twitter.com/WIGV8hEAUw — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

As per CNN News18, the Muslim side is opposing the 'Wazu site' being sealed.

Varanasi court removes advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra

According to PTI, Varanasi court, which had ordered the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, Tuesday removed advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra on grounds of non-cooperation, an official said.

The court also gave two more days to the commission to submit the survey report

"Ajay Mishra, the advocate commissioner has been removed by the court," assistant advocate commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh told PTI.

Singh further said Mishra was removed on the grounds of non-cooperation.

Commission seeks two days to submit report

As per ANI, the court-appointed special Commission on Tuesday sought a two-day time to submit the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque.

"A petition has been filed seeking a two-day time to file the Commission report. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," said Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh.

Shivling found on third day of videography survey

A local court in Varanasi Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to "immediately" seal places inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises where Shivling has been found by the videography survey team. The court has also asked to prohibit people entering in the sealed area.

The order comes within minutes after a court-appointed commissioner informed that the team has found Shivling in during their third-day of videography survey on Monday.

"The District Magistrate, Varanasi is ordered to immediately seal the place where the Shivaling is found and the entry of any person is prohibited in the sealed place," Live Law report said mentioning the operative portion of the order of Varanasi court.

As per NDTV, water was drained from the pond and a "Shivling" was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine. Some of the petitioners reportedly exclaimed "Baba Mil Gaye" at the court ruling.

The pond, used for "Wazu" or purification rituals before namaaz, must be sealed, the petitioners requested the court.

The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond was closed to the public. The court also said the administration, police and security personnel must make sure no one entered the sealed area.

Gyanvapi Case

According to India Today, a petition was filed in 1991 in a Varanasi court in which the petitioners and local priests sought permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The petitioners said that the mosque was built on the orders of Aurangzeb by demolishing a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during his reign in the 16th Century.

