GSEB HSC Result 2019 Declared Updates: Gujarat board releases scorecard for Class 12 science stream; 71.90% students pass exam

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2019 Date and Time Latest updates | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Class 12 examination for science stream today (Thursday, 9 May). The pass percentage for GSEB HSC science stream students is 71.90 percent.
The Gujarat board released the result booklet for Class 12 science stream on the official website — gseb.org. Apart from the result status of the student — Pass / Fail, the GSEB HSC science scorecard will also contain the details of overall percentile, percentile in science subjects, percentile in theoretical subjects and subject-wise marks.
While results for the science stream were declared on 9 May, results of the arts and commerce streams are expected in this month too.
The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres.
Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream and on 31 May for other streams.
The overall pass percentage last year was 71 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 73 percent, while the figure stood at 55.5 percent for arts and commerce.
Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).
Updated Date: May 09, 2019 10:36:07 IST
Highlights
Students register pass percentage of 71.90% in Class 12 science stream
What to check in GSEB 12th score card for science stream
GSEB releases result booklet for Class 12 exams
GSEB also releases GUJCET 2019 results
Meanwhile, the Gujarat board has also declared the results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 today (9 May). Around 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for GUJCET 2019 entrance test for engineering, medical and pharmacy degree colleges based in Gujarat.
The entrance exam was conducted on 26 April, in 34 examination centres across the state. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to access GUJCET 2019 Result.
Girls had outperformed boys in 2018 GSEB Class 12 exams
Last year, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 74.90 percent, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 73 percent. Among districts, Rajkot emerged as the best performing district.
GSEB expected to declare HSE results for arts and commerce stream by end May
Going by trends from earlier years, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to declare the results of the commerce and arts streams by the last week of May.
95 cases of cheating in GSEB 12th board exam
This year a total of 95 cases of cheating were registered during Class 12 examinations, according to the data released by the Gujarat board. Following this, the GSEB had directed all the District Education Officers to review CCTV camera footage and report any discrepancy or incidents to the board.
Over 1 lakh students appeared for 2018 GSEB 12th science exam
A total 1.35 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examination in the science stream last year. In the science stream, around 55, 000 students appeared from Maths group and more than 76,000 students had appeared in Biology group.
Pass percentage for 2018 GSEB Class 12 science stream was at 73%
Last year, the overall pass percentage for GSEB HSE Class 12 was 71 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream stood at 73 percent, while the figure was 55.5 percent for arts and commerce stream students.
When were the GSEB Class 12 exams held
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducted the Class 12 examinations between 7 and 23 March.
GSEB declares results for Class 12 science stream students
Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for GSEB Class 12 science exam
In total, 6 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 examination held at more than 1,500 centres. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared from science stream. From Group A, 57, 511 candidates took the test while 89, 760 students appeared from Group B. The Group AB saw a participation of 31 students.
Official websites to check GSEB HSE science stream results
While results for the science stream are likely to be declared on 9 May on the GSEB official portal — gseb.org, results of the arts and commerce streams are also expected in this month.
GSEB Class 12 science stream results expected today
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 examination for science stream today (Thursday, 9 May). According to media reports, the Gujarat board will declare the results on its official website gseb.org by 8 am.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
10:35 (IST)
10:03 (IST)
09:47 (IST)
09:36 (IST)
09:33 (IST)
09:29 (IST)
09:13 (IST)
08:54 (IST)
08:30 (IST)
08:19 (IST)
08:16 (IST)
08:04 (IST)
08:02 (IST)
07:53 (IST)
07:47 (IST)
07:44 (IST)
07:40 (IST)
07:38 (IST)
07:36 (IST)
07:33 (IST)
07:30 (IST)
07:17 (IST)
07:13 (IST)
