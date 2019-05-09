Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: 71.90% Class 12 science students pass board exams; check results on gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the Class 12 results for the science stream today (9 May) on the official website gseb.org. Students registered a 71.90 percent passed in the Class 12 science board exams this year.

The Class 12 exams were held between 7 and 23 March.

Follow LIVE updates here

In 2018, GSEB had declared the Class 12 science stream results on 10 May and general stream results on 31 May on its official website. The pass percentage in 2018 was 73 percent for science and 55.5 percent for the general stream, which includes arts, commerce and vocational studies.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their GSEB Class 12 scores at results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.