Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative websites to check GSEB Class 12 results if official website is slow

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of the Class 12 science stream examination today (9 May) on its official website gseb.org.

With over 6 lakh students having appeared for the science and general stream examinations, the official website is likely to experience high volume of traffic. In the event that the GSEB website is down after the results are released or if students face issues logging in, they can access alternative options to check their scores.

Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB HSC results.

The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March at more than 1,500 centres.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

