GSEB 12 HSC Result 2019 Date: Gujarat board to announce result of Class 12 science stream on 9 May on gseb.org

GSEB 12 HSC Result 2019 Date | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced on Thursday that results of the Class 12 examination for the science stream will be declared on 9 May on its official website - gseb.org.

The results will be declared at 8 am, an official notification said, with the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2019 to be announced on the same day.

The Gujarat Board Class 12 science examinations were held between 7 to 16 March. Almost 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC Science result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

In the year 2018, 72.99 percent of the students cleared the Gujarat board examination. The Commerce and Arts stream for Class 12 will be released by the last week of May 2019.

The answer key of the Class 12 science examination can be accessed here.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.