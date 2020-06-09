GSEB 10th Result 2020 declared: Gujarat Board announces results today, how to check via SMS if gseb.org is slow

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 declared: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June), several media reports said.

Students can check their results on the official website — www.gseb.org.

How to check result via SMS

If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

However, due to many students trying to access their scores, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic.

Students can visit alternative websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com to check their results.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

Earlier, GSEB declared the results of Class 12 board exam for Science stream on 17 May, 2020. A total of 71.34 percent students cleared the HSC 2020 exam, out of about 1.6 lakh students.

In 2019, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. While, the pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

Read more: Board Result 2020: State-wise list of examination results scheduled to be announced in June and July

Read more: GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Result of SSC exams likely to be announced by June-end; check www.gseb.org