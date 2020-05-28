GSEB Class 10 exam: SSC results expected to be declared in June; check official website gseb.org for details

GSEB Class 10 result | The Gujarat Board Class 10 result is expected to be declared in June. However, there is no clarity on the date from the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam in the state was held from 5 to 17 March.

The GSEB SSC result will be announced on the official website of the board http://www.gseb.org/.

According to The Indian Express, around 11.02 lakh appeared for the GSEB SSC exam this year.

The board earlier said that evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer sheets would begin from 16 April. It said that the evaluation process would take take at least a month.

The GSEB declared the Class 12 result for Science stream on 17 May. According to The Times of India, around 71 percent students passed Gujarat Board HSC (Science) examination, out of about 1.6 lakh students who took the exam.

The declaration of the Class 10 and Class 12 (general stream) results has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the declaration of Class 12 (Science) result, some unscrupulous people circulated a fake notice on social media informing that result for HSC Arts and Commerce streams would be announced on 19 May. The false circular had been created using the official notification released for Science Stream.

GSEB cautioned students not to pay attention to fake notifications. The board’s chairman said that the fake notice had been put out by some people to confuse.

The board advised students to visit the official website at regular intervals for any update.