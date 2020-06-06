GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: Result of SSC exams likely to be announced by June-end; check www.gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination in the last week of June, according to media reports.

Once released, students can check their results on the official website — www.gseb.org.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the board might release the answer key to SSC exam within a day or two following which the results will be announced.

The report further quoted the GSEB Chairman AJ Shah as saying, "The evaluation process of the SSC and HSC papers were completed in May. The exam was deferred in mid-April due to the lockdown. The post-evaluation process will be completed soon, following which the results of SSC, HSC (general stream) exams will be released this week."

The board will announce the date of SSC exam result declaration once it completes the post-evaluation process.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Earlier, GSEB declared the results of Class 12 board exam for Science stream on 17 May, 2020. A total of 71.34 percent students cleared the HSC 2020 exam, out of about 1.6 lakh students.

In 2019, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. While, the pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.