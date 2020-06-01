Board Result 2020: State-wise list of examination results scheduled to be announced in June and July

The lockdown 5.0 or Unlock 1.0 that came into effect from 1 June will provide a number of relaxations to the people who have been staying indoors since 25 March to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several board examinations, competitive and entrance tests were postponed to ensure that students do not face any problem due to the lockdown and get exposed to COVID-19. With things normalising and the Central government easing several norms, pending exam results are also expected in the coming months.

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and 12 board exam 2020 results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the result of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2020 by the end of June.

UPMSP in a statement said that evaluation process of the 99.06 percent of answer sheets has been completed. Evaluation process is left only for seven districts in red zone and one in orange zone. It said that the evaluation process will be completed within a few days.

A report by The Indian Express quoted UPMSP Additional Secretary saying that the rest of the time will be taken to process the result carefully and students can expect it to be announced by June-end.

Once declared, UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 results will be available at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Assam HSLC or Class 10 board exam 2020 result

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will announce the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 exam on 6 June.

The results of Assam SEBA HSLC exam 2020 are expected to be declared at 9 in the morning. Once declared, students can check their score on these websites - results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

Gujarat Class 10 board exam 2020 result

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) which was earlier scheduled to be released in the last week of May, is now expected to be announced in June. The GSEB Class 10 board exam 2020 result will be available on the official website www.gseb.org.

Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2020 result

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 and 12 board examinations 2020 in June.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Chhattisgarh’s Principal Secretary for Education Alok Shukla last week said that the evaluation process for class 10 and 12 board exams has been completed and the re-evaluation process is underway. Shukla added that CGBSE will declare the results soon.

Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in once it is declared.

Jharkhand Board

Jharkhand Academic Council commenced evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 exam answersheets from 28 May. Results are supposed to be declared in June itself.

CBSE

The Class 10 and 12 examinations for the CBSE board will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from 1 to 15 July. The ministry is also planning to declare the results by the end of July. Results will be available on their official website.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sangottaiyan has already revealed that the results of class 10 and 12 board exams will be declared in July. While teachers are already evaluating class 12 exam answersheets, the class 10 board exams will be held from 15 June to 25 June.

Uttarakhand board exam 2020

The remaining board exams in Uttarakhand are expected to be held from 20 to 23 June.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted Uttarakhand Secretary for School education R meenakshiSundaram saying that schools which were being used as quarantined centres in the state will be given to them by 15 June. After sanatising the school for three day, they are planning to conduct the pending board examinations. The results of the examination are expected in mid-July.

West Bengal Class 10 board exam 2020

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to declare Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam 2020 results by mid of July.

News agency PTI said that WBBSE on 31 May asked all examiners to complete evaluation of answer sheets within 48 hours to hasten the publication of result process.

An official of WBBSE said after the answer sheets are submitted, the board will be able to fast track the subseuqent tabulation process ad publish the result at least by mid-July.