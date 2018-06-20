Governor's rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, says MHA, a day after Mehbooba Mufti resigns as chief minister

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir was brought under governor's rule on Wednesday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In a surprise move, the BJP on Tuesday announced withdrawal of support to the PDP, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

Following the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor NN Vohra had recommended imposition of Central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was also forwarded to the home ministry.

