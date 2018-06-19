You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP ends alliance with PDP in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti resigns as chief minister minutes after announcement

Politics FP Staff Jun 19, 2018 15:34:10 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, ended its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, effectively pulling out of the coalition government. Soon after, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav announced the party's decision at a press conference in Delhi, soon after party president Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with Jammu and Kashmir ministers and other top leaders in the National Capital.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav at the press conference on Tuesday. Twitter: @BJP4India

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav at the press conference on Tuesday. Twitter: @BJP4India

"In the last four years, we discussed how many of the objectives we had planned earlier were achieved," Madhav said, "After a lot of discussions, the prime minister, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders decided that it has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir."

He added that the the present scenario in the Valley cannot be handled by the present government in the state. "We had to respect the people's mandate (when the BJP-PDP) coalition was formed after the last Jammu and Kashmir elections)," he said.

In the 89-seat Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the PDP holds 28 seats and the BJP, 25. The coalition completed three years in February 2018.

"Jammu and Kashmir has faced several ups and downs," Madhav said. "There was a rise in violence and terrorism in the past, as well. All I'm saying is that we came to the conclusion that the present scenario cannot be handled by the present government at this juncture. And our presence in this government is totally untenable."

Signs of strain in the alliance were visible after two BJP ministers participated in a rally the Hindu Ekta Manch had organised earlier this year in support of the accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district. The BJP had asked both ministers to resign from state cabinet.

However, the final straw that snapped the alliance could be the BJP's decision to not extend the suspension of anti-terror operations in the Valley, which was announced at the onset of Ramzan.

"We had implemented the suspension of counterinsurgency operations from a position of strength, but they were not ready to accept this," Madhav said. "Law and order is managed by the state. In Jammu and Kashmir, action against terrorists had been taken by both the state and the Centre, which has produced results."

The BJP on Tuesday sent a letter to Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra, informing him of its decision to pull out of the state government. Minutes after the party went public with its decision, Mufti called for an emergency meeting of the PDP at 4 pm, which will be followed by a press conference at 5 pm.

Follow LIVE updates here.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 15:34 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See

No Live Matches

Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Colombia
:
Japan
Group H - 19 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Poland
:
Senegal
Group A - 19 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Egypt
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores