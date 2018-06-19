You are here:
NN Vohra recommends Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir hours after Mehbooba Mufti's resignation as CM

India FP Staff Jun 19, 2018 20:10:37 IST

NN Vohra recommended Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir just hours after chief minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation, according to several media reports.

Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir was imminent after the three-year-old government collapsed with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP. Officials said the necessary formalities relating to the imposition of the central rule would be initiated after Vohra submitted a report to the home ministry.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir CM NN Vohra. PTI

Home minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on Tuesday at his residence with home secretary Rajiv Gauba, and senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau and his ministry to assess the ground situation in the sensitive state.

Jammu and Kashmir has come under the Governor's Rule on seven occasions in the past four decades. This will be the fourth time that Jammu and Kashmir will be placed under the central rule during NN Vohra's tenure as governor. Vohra, a former civil servant, became the governor on 25 June, 2008.

The BJP, pulling out of its alliance with the PDP, said it has become impossible to continue in the state in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, chief minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Vohra in Srinagar.

Tuesday's announcement comes barely two days after the home ministry said that it would not extend the non-initiation of combat operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had announced this policy at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan on 17 May and said the decision was being taken in the interests of the peace-loving people of the state, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere during the fasting month.

According to officials, there were 18 incidents of terror between 17 April and 17  May and the casualty figures rose to above 50 during that period.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 20:10 PM

