Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused Ahmad Abbasi presented before court
Abbasi had forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on 3 April
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Gorakhpur on Monday.
Earlier on 6 April, accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case, Murtaza was shifted to the Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters in Lucknow for further investigation.
The accused was also taken for a medical examination before being taken to Lucknow and his laptop and mobile have also been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for an investigation.
A man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on 3 April.
Not ruling out the terror angle in forcibly entering the Gorakhnath Temple and assaulting the police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad after the accused was arrested.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Imran Khan meets ISI chief ahead of no-trust vote
ISI chief met Imran Khan on Friday and discussed the prevailing situation in the country and key security issues
Explained: Who is Zakir Naik, the man who inspired the Gorakhnath temple attacker?
IIT graduate Murtaza Ahmed Abbasi, who attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon outside the Gorakhnath temple, used to watch videos by radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik
WATCH: IIT Mumbai chemical engineer attacks 2 constables with sickle at Gorakhnath temple where CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest
Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'