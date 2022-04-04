WATCH: IIT Mumbai chemical engineer attacks 2 constables with sickle at Gorakhnath temple where CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest

Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday night. The youth was trying to enter the temple premises but was overpowered by security personnel.

Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, reached at the temple gate and attacked Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables without any provocation. He then tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar".

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. He said Ahmed Murtaza is an IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineer.

The video shows the accused holding sickle and running towards security personnel to attack them.

Watch the video here:

IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineer Ahmed Murtaza attacked the security personnel of Gorakhpur Gorakshanath temple @iitbombay This is the result of continuous targetting of Yogi gvt by liberals & leftists and poisoning minds of youth of this country with so much of hatred & false news. pic.twitter.com/TjWdx0bjyl — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) April 4, 2022

News agency PTI quoted ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar saying that two of PAC constables - Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan - were injured in the incident. They were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and were undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

"He (Ahmed Murtaza) went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police," ADG Akhil Kumar said, adding that the accused was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

The police officer further said that all angles, including terror is being investigated. "Strict action will be taken after probing the incident," he said.

A report by Republic, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the site of the incident at the Gorakhnath temple soon.

A Indian Express report mentioned sources saying that Murtaza, who had finished his education in Mumbai, had recently quit his job in a private firm.

Earlier this year, police had sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to upgrade security of the Gorakhnath temple after which the posts of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and a deputy superintendent of police were created for the security of the temple.

