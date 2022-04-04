India

WATCH: IIT Mumbai chemical engineer attacks 2 constables with sickle at Gorakhnath temple where CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest

Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of 'Allahu Akbar'

FP Staff April 04, 2022 15:18:04 IST
WATCH: IIT Mumbai chemical engineer attacks 2 constables with sickle at Gorakhnath temple where CM Yogi Adityanath is the head priest

The youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, reached at the temple gate and attacked Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables without any provocation.

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday night. The youth was trying to enter the temple premises but was overpowered by security personnel.

Police said the youth, identified as Gorakhpur native Ahmed Murtaza, reached at the temple gate and attacked Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables without any provocation. He then tried to barge into the temple raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar".

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Andhra Pradesh BJP General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. He said Ahmed Murtaza is an IIT Mumbai Chemical Engineer.

The video shows the accused holding sickle and running towards security personnel to attack them.

Watch the video here:

News agency PTI quoted ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar saying that two of PAC constables - Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan - were injured in the incident. They were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and were undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

"He (Ahmed Murtaza) went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police," ADG Akhil Kumar said, adding that the accused was also injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

The police officer further said that all angles, including terror is being investigated. "Strict action will be taken after probing the incident," he said.

A report by Republic, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit the site of the incident at the Gorakhnath temple soon.

A Indian Express report mentioned sources saying that Murtaza, who had finished his education in Mumbai, had recently quit his job in a private firm.

Earlier this year, police had sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to upgrade security of the Gorakhnath temple after which the posts of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and a deputy superintendent of police were created for the security of the temple.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 04, 2022 17:12:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

UP class 12 English exam paper leak case: Police arrest eight more, taking total arrests to 34
India

UP class 12 English exam paper leak case: Police arrest eight more, taking total arrests to 34

Among the Friday arrests, the alleged mastermind Mulayam Chauhan and three of his accomplices were nabbed by the police in Nagra and four others by a team in Sikandarpur.

UP class 12 English exam paper leak case: Police arrest seven, including two journalists
India

UP class 12 English exam paper leak case: Police arrest seven, including two journalists

A police officer noted that altogether 24 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah to visit Lucknow ahead of BJP legislature party meet, say sources
Politics

Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah to visit Lucknow ahead of BJP legislature party meet, say sources

The oath-taking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take place on 25 March, sources said. This will be his second term as the chief minister of the state