Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused transferred huge amount of cash to ISIS account in Syria, had plans to flee to Canada

Between 2012 and 2015, when Murtaza was pursuing his academics, he had sent money to Syria through his account in Nepal. Also sometime in 2020-21, he transferred around Rs 8 lakh to Syria

New Delhi: As the interrogation of Gorakhnath temple attack accused Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi picks up momentum, more evidences are coming to the fore. In the latest, the bank accounts and transactions made by Murtaza are being checked by the investigating officers.

Latest on Murtaza's interrogation

It has come to the notice of the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), probing the case, that Murtaza had transferred a large sum of money from his accounts to ISIS terrorists.

A report by Asianet News, mentioned its sources in ATS saying that between 2012 and 2015, when Murtaza was pursuing his academics, he had sent money to Syria through his account in Nepal.

Also sometime in 2020-21, he had sent around Rs 8 lakh to Syria, and it is since then, he has been on the radar of intelligence agencies.

Apprehension so far

Murtaza is on a 7-day police custody and was taken to ATS headquarters in Lucknow for questioning. A report by Republic mentioned it sources saying that Murtaza's aide Abdul Rehman has also been taking into custody from Saharanpur.

Both Murtaza and Rehman allegedly went to Nepal together. The duo also used had a conference call with an unidentified person from Syria.

Murtaza's family members, who were also being interrogated, said that he was planning to flee to Canada and also he had a valid visa which was issued to him for his travel.

There are also claims that Murtaza tried to brainwash Muslim youth, taking advantage of his educational background.

Gorakhnath temple was Murtaza's target

As per a report by Hindustan Live, Murtaza was planning a bigger attack at Gorakhnath temple as before reaching the holy site, he had formatted his mobile phone and even took out a SIM from it.

Police is also trying to find the person whom Murtaza used to meet when he used to visit Nepal. During his interrogation, Murtaza has confessed that after running away from his house, he went to Nepal and was supposed to meet a man, but the meeting did not take place due to some reasons.

The next day he returned and purchased a sharp-edged weapon on his way and had made a plan of an attack on police personnel at the Gorakhnath temple.

Gorakhnath temple attack backgrounder

On 3 April 2022, 29-year-old man, identified as Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi an IIT Mumbai chemical engineering graduate, approached the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He then started a scuffle with two police constables who were on duty to man the gate and ensure security of the holy site.

Murtaza had a sharped-edged weapon in his hand as he was trying to fight his way into the main temple. The two police personnel were injured in the incident, while others succeeded to overpower Abbasi and arrest him.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.