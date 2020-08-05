From Metalhate to Metalhead, Bloodywood Style
For the uninitiated, what makes metal music, and more importantly - who is Bloodywood?
Loud. Brash. Meaningless. These are just some of the stereotypes that Bloodywood smashed along the way while making their mark in the metal community.
An amalgamation of heavily distorted guitar riffs and the flute (Karan Katiyar), growls (Jayant), rap vocals (Raoul Kerr), powerful drumming (Vishesh Singh), extra low-range bass notes (Roshan Roy), and of course, the dhol (Sarthak Pahwa) that gives them their iconic Punjabi folk sound - all under a mighty sound engineer’s umbrella (Sahil Sharma).
With their documentary 'Raj Against The Machine' currently all the rage online, the Punjabi metal fusion band is the perfect gateway for all yet to be metalheads. Join Raoul and Jayant as they bust a few myths on the metal genre and give us an extra behind the 'behind the scenes' take from their European tour!
Documentary footage from Raj Against The Machine.
Video clip credit: YouTube / Rammstein Official, YouTube / serjtankian, YouTube / Bloodywood
