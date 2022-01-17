India

Former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after being expelled from the party

Rawat has accused the BJP of sacking him without talking to him even once and asserted that if he had not left the Congress to join the BJP, he would have resigned from the ruling party long ago

FP Trending January 17, 2022 16:31:20 IST
Former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after being expelled from the party

File image of former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat. ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harak Singh Rawat broke down on camera and alleged that the party removed him without speaking to him. Rawat was expelled from the BJP for six years late night on 16 January for "anti-party activities”.

In an interview to ANI, Rawat accused the BJP of sacking him without talking to him even once. He asserted that if he had not left the Congress to join the BJP, he would have resigned the ruling party long ago. He also stated that Congress would sweep the upcoming polls in the state.

Rawat claimed that he was called by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to New Delhi. When he was on his way to meet Joshi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he was delayed due to traffic. When he reached Delhi, he saw that he had been sacked from the BJP.

Watch the clip here:

According to NDTV, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written to the Governor to remove Rawat from the cabinet. He has accused the former of lobbying for tickets for his family members.

In a statement to ANI, Dhami said that Rawat was putting pressure on the party to give tickets to his family members, which goes against the BJP’s policy of giving a ticket to only one member of a family for elections.

Reports claim that Rawat is in talks to re-join the Congress. The leader had earlier led a rebellion in 2016 against the Harish Rawat government and crossed over to the BJP, along with nine MLAs. According to NDTV, Harish Rawat is not in favour of taking back the former Congress rebel.

Elections will be held for all 70 seats in Uttarakhand in a single phase on 14 February. The counting will take place on 10 March, along with the results for Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

The BJP has seen a lot of political tension in the state, with the chief minister being changed multiple times since the party won the 2017 polls.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 17, 2022 16:31:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls, three ex-Congress, Samajwadi Party MLAs join BJP 
India

Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls, three ex-Congress, Samajwadi Party MLAs join BJP 

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February, the Election Commission said

From sabotage to subversion: PM's security breach in Punjab latest example of Congress’ fall from grace
India

From sabotage to subversion: PM's security breach in Punjab latest example of Congress’ fall from grace

As seen in Punjab, the Congress is brazenly undermining the office of the Prime Minister and by doing so, also damaging the integrity of our democratic institutions

Punjab sets up high-level committee to probe lapses during Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur
India

Punjab sets up high-level committee to probe lapses during Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur

The committee comprising Justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma will submit its report within three days