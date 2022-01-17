Former BJP leader Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after being expelled from the party

Rawat has accused the BJP of sacking him without talking to him even once and asserted that if he had not left the Congress to join the BJP, he would have resigned from the ruling party long ago

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harak Singh Rawat broke down on camera and alleged that the party removed him without speaking to him. Rawat was expelled from the BJP for six years late night on 16 January for "anti-party activities”.

In an interview to ANI, Rawat accused the BJP of sacking him without talking to him even once. He asserted that if he had not left the Congress to join the BJP, he would have resigned the ruling party long ago. He also stated that Congress would sweep the upcoming polls in the state.

Rawat claimed that he was called by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to New Delhi. When he was on his way to meet Joshi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he was delayed due to traffic. When he reached Delhi, he saw that he had been sacked from the BJP.

Watch the clip here:

#WATCH | Former Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat breaks down after speaking about his expulsion from the Uttarakhand BJP Cabinet https://t.co/7xjIENtki6 pic.twitter.com/L8rEADPsBs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

According to NDTV, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had written to the Governor to remove Rawat from the cabinet. He has accused the former of lobbying for tickets for his family members.

In a statement to ANI, Dhami said that Rawat was putting pressure on the party to give tickets to his family members, which goes against the BJP’s policy of giving a ticket to only one member of a family for elections.

#WATCH | "Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party (seeking party tickets) for his family members but we have a different policy, only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections," says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/AyVpAcSsob — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Reports claim that Rawat is in talks to re-join the Congress. The leader had earlier led a rebellion in 2016 against the Harish Rawat government and crossed over to the BJP, along with nine MLAs. According to NDTV, Harish Rawat is not in favour of taking back the former Congress rebel.

Elections will be held for all 70 seats in Uttarakhand in a single phase on 14 February. The counting will take place on 10 March, along with the results for Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

The BJP has seen a lot of political tension in the state, with the chief minister being changed multiple times since the party won the 2017 polls.

