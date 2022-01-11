Uttarakhand Election 2022 Voting Dates: All 70 seats to vote in single phase on 14 February

The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers is 29 January. The results of the Uttarakhand polls will be announced by EC on 10 March.

The polling schedule of Uttarakhand assembly elections has been announced by the Election Commission (EC). The EC also took to social media on 10 January to notify some key details about the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab as well.

According to the schedule posted by the Election Commission, the Uttarakhand polls will be held in a single phase on 14 February this year. The notification for all 70 assembly seats will be issued by the EC on 21 January.

The final date for filing nomination papers is 28 January, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by 31 January, as per the EC. The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers is 29 January. The results of the Uttarakhand polls will be announced by EC on 10 March.

As per the EC, a total of 11,647 polling booths will be present for the elections. Over 82 lakh voters will be eligible to vote in the upcoming polls.

The state assembly polls will see a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. The ruling BJP also faces the anti-incumbency factor as it eyes a second consecutive term in the state.

According to the Times of India, the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) will also try to regain its electoral value in the state. The party had campaigned for a separate state of Uttarakhand and had also given support to the BJP in 2007. However, it failed to win any seats in the 2012 and 2017 polls.

In recent times, the ruling party had changed the Chief Minister of the state three times. Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had led the BJP to victory in the state in the 2017 polls, was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister last year.

Within a few months of assuming office, Rawat resigned from the Chief Minister’s post, leading to Pushkar Singh Dhami assuming the mantle.

Dhami became the youngest person to become the Uttarakhand Chief Minister when he assumed office in July last year.

