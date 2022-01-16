Harak Singh Rawat sacked from Uttarakhand Cabinet, expelled from BJP for anti-party activities

Rawat, who holds the forest, environment, labour and employment portfolios in the Uttarakhand cabinet, had left Congress to join BJP in 2016

Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat has been sacked by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Cabinet.

Rawat, a BJP MLA, has been also expelled from the party for a term of six years, as per ANI.

According to sources, this disciplinary action has been taken against Rawat for his anti-party activities, which includes making anti-party statements and meeting Congress leadership.

Rawat, who holds the forest, environment, labour and employment portfolios in the Uttarakhand cabinet, had left Congress to join BJP in 2016, and as Congress claims, may rejoin his old party again tomorrow, as per News18.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dismisses State Minister Harak Singh Rawat from the Cabinet: CMO Rawat, a BJP MLA, has been expelled from the party for a term of 6 years

As per News18, Rawat was seeking a ticket from Lansdowne assembly seat for his daughter-in-law Anukreethy.

Things have not been well between Rawat and the BJP for the past few months. The Kotdwar MLA had in December, expressin, his displeasure over the government's indecision for the approval for the medical college in Kotdwar, left a cabinet meeting in a huff thus triggering speculation that he might resign.

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been assigned the task of dissuading Rawat amid reports about his resignation, had in December said that the cabinet minister’s grievance has been addressed and no one is going anywhere.

Kau had in December said the issue has been settled with the help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Anil Baluni and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

His proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar has been accepted and he has also been assured that the budget for the project will be released by Monday, Kau said.

When asked whether Rawat had agreed not to resign, the MLA from Raipur said “no one was going anywhere”.

“We will all work as true soldiers of the BJP,” Kau said.

Both Rawat and Kau were among 10 MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat in 2016 and crossed over to the BJP.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will be held on 14 February and counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With inputs from PTI

