Firstpost Editor's Picks: Boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh, Hindi 'imposition' debate, why Onam movie releases failed; today's must-read stories

13 dead after boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari river; NDRF, Navy carry out rescue ops, Modi says 'extremely pained'

The boat, belonging to a private operator, was on its way to the picturesque Papikondalu tourist spot in the middle of the Godavari river when it met with the accident, apparently on colliding with a large rock formation, at Kachchuluru in East Godavari District, about 200 km from Amaravati, police said. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families. Narendra Modi tweeted: "Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy."

Hindi 'imposition' debate: Schools can play key role in promoting integration through 3-language formula

A strong language bonding across the country is not only desirable, but also essential for national integration.A school curriculum requiring the learning of English, the mother tongue, and one language from the other group, would have promoted national integration much more efficiently, cohesively, and in a non-controversial manner.

From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference

Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 10,000 crore special window to provide last-mile funding for the completion of ongoing housing projects which are not NPAs or facing bankruptcy proceedings under NCLT. She said inflation is under control and there is a clear sign of revival of industrial production. The minister further said the steps announced to increase credit flow to NBFCs, including the partial credit guarantee scheme, has started showing results. The revised Priority Sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters would release additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore to them. Sitharaman said a scheme for faceless assessment of income tax returns has been implemented.

Man Booker Prize-nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'

In an interview with Firstpost, Lucy Ellmann talks about the success of her latest book, her connection with James Joyce, and why she prefers Anne Elliot's story over Elizabeth Bennet's. The American-born British novelist, however, is no stranger to accolades. Her debut novel, Sweet Desserts (1988) came at a time when she wrote on art for the Times Literary Supplement; the book explored the convoluted lives of two sisters with an Oxford art historian father. It went on to win the Guardian Fiction Prize the same year.

Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office

Ittymaani: Made In China was packaged as a family entertainer but there was nothing new in script or presentation. Love Action Drama was also poorly written and the romance between Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara was insipid and unconvincing. The trouble with Prithviraj’s Brothers Day was it fell between two stools; it was neither a full-fledged comedy as expected from debutant actor turned director Kalabhavan Shajohn nor a thriller. Rajeesha Vijayan’s Finals, a sports film about a cyclist, got the best reviews among Onam releases but some shows in small stations had to be canceled due to lack of audiences.