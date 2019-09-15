12 dead after boat capsizes in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari river; NDRF, Navy carry out rescue ops, Modi says 'extremely pained'

Twelve people died Sunday afternoon when a tourist boat carrying 61 capsized in the Godavari river near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

The police have said that while 17 people were rescued by the locals, two teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, with a total of 140 personnel, have been sent to the accident spot for rescue operations.

The boat, belonging to a private operator, was on its way to the picturesque Papikondalu tourist spot in the middle of the river when it met with the accident, apparently on colliding with a large rock formation, at Kachchuluru in East Godavari District, about 200 km from Amaravati, police said.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families.

Narendra Modi tweeted:

Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

According to an official statement, Reddy directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on a war-footing. He has also ordered transport minister Ajay to participate in the relief measures and minister Erabelli Dayakar Rao and MLA Aruri Ramesh to rush to the spot, and participate in the cremations and other programmes.

District officials have been directed to suspend all the boating services in the region immediately and check for the license of the boats. The chief minister has also asked for a complete report on the incident.

Though the boat has license, it was not yet clear whether it had the required permission to ferry tourists since all boat operations in the river have been prohibited because of the flood.

River Godavari has been in spate for the past few days and over 5.13 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing on Sunday when the mishap occurred.

The chief minister directed the East Godavari district Collector Muralidhar Reddy to conduct a probe into the tragedy. He also directed that all boat operations be suspended forthwith, official sources said.

Most of the tourists in the boat were from Hyderabad and Warangal in neighbouring Telangana.

Five tourists from Warangal were among the 17 passengers saved by villagers of Tutugunta, police said.

