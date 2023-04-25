Expelled after accusing Srinivas BV of harassment, ex-IYC Assam chief dares Congress to conduct internal inquiry

Angkita Dutta, former president of IYC Assam, on Tuesday, dared Congress to conduct an internal inquiry into the allegation made by her against youth wing’s national chief Srinivas BV of harassing her over the past six months.

“On the day of Eid, the party expelled me. While the case goes on, the Congress should initiate an internal inquiry and find out the truth,” Dutta told Firstpost.

“If they investigate, they will find that so many working women have been dropped from the youth Congress because of Srinivas BV,” she added.

Dutta also lambasted at Assam Congress for tagging her in one of its latest tweets which was posted after her expulsion from the party.

“Have some shame and don’t tag me in your accusations at least from official handles at least in consideration of my service for the past few years,” she wrote.

Days after she alleged Srinivas BV and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav, the Congress on 22 April, expelled Dutta for six years for "anti-party activities".

"Hon'ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, President Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect," Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said in a release.

Last week BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted: "This is Congress’s model of women empowerment! Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita Dutta has been removed from the Congress is uninspiring for women."

On 18 April, Dutta accused Srinivas BV of harassing her and discriminating against her for “being a woman”, using foul language to destroy her image.

She told Firstpost that she felt disappointed in her party’s leadership for not taking any action against Srinivas BV despite knowing full well what was going on. “I went to Jammu to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and had then, in person, apprised Rahul Gandhi about the misdeeds of Srinivas BV. I expect my leadership to stand by women, but I am appalled at the high command’s inaction.”

Angkita Dutta claimed that her harassment started after she raised her voice against the mismanagement of Indian Youth Congress affairs by Srinivas, which also included discrimination against her since “I am a woman”.

