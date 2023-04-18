Scandal Hits Congress: Assam youth wing chief Angkita Dutta accuses Srinivas BV of harassment

Guwahati: A fresh scandal has hit the Congress. Assam Youth Congress chief Dr Angkita Dutta has accused the youth wing’s national president Srinivas BV of harassing her for the past six months, discriminating against her for “being a woman” and using foul language to destroy her image.

Speaking exclusively to Firstpost, Angkita Dutta said she felt disappointed in her party’s leadership for not taking any action against Srinivas BV despite knowing full well what was going on. “I went to Jammu to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and had then, in person, apprised Rahul Gandhi about the misdeeds of Srinivas BV. I expect my leadership to stand by women, but I am appalled at the high command’s inaction.”

Angkita Dutta claimed that her harassment started after she raised her voice against the mismanagement of Indian Youth Congress affairs by Srinivas, which also included discrimination against her since “I am a woman”.

“He went on saying that I am an alcoholic. He undermined my existence because of being a woman. At the Rampur session, I was going inside the Mayfair hotel to meet seniors, while Srinivas was on his way out. As he crossed me he asked: ‘What alcohol do you drink? Do you text after drinking?”. Two of my colleagues were witness to this, Angkita claimed.

Meanwhile, despite repeated calls and messages, Srinivas BV did not respond to Firstpost queries in the matter.

Tagging Rahul Gandhi on a tweet, she also accused the incumbent national president of IYC Srinivas BV for not “mentally harassing and discriminating” her for past six months and asking her to remain silent on the issue.

“Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas BV. Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi,” she said.

Came out because of #MeToo

“When previous Indian Youth Congress President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by Srinivas BV for 6 months. I have been told to keep Mum and no enquiry is initiated,” Dr Angkita Dutta, president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (IYC Assam) said.

She said she was “keeping quite” for the sake of Congress, “but harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas BV”.

‘Discriminated on basis of gender’

Angkita Dutta further accused Srinivas BV for “continually harassed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender.”

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Angkita Dutta said: “My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi.”

Srinivas has blessings of big leaders

She further accused Srinivas BV saying that he “thinks he is so powerful and has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a woman in the organisation.”

She also asked Rahul and Priyanka, “I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I suppose to encourage woman to join the Congress party.”

Had faith in Rahul Gandhi

Angkita Dutta said that she had a lot of faith in Rahul Gandhi and she even went to Jammu during Jammu during his Bharat Jodo Yatra “to appraise him of Srinivas’ harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him.”

Is Congress safe for women?

“I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seems interested. Srinivas in the guise of his PR is getting away with all kind of wrong doings,” Angkita Dutta said.

She said that despite complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against Srinivas. “Is this the safe space,” she asked.

“How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to Priyanka Gandhi ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ (I’m a girl, I can fight) campaign,” she asked.

However, Srinivas BV retweeted a post by IYC Legal Cell, which in a post said: “Dr. Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against @IYC President @srinivasiyc ji & has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The @IYCLegalCell is initiating strong/stringent legal action in respect of the same.”

