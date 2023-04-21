'Pratadit Mahila Adhyaksh': Angkita Dutta changes Twitter bio as Srinivas BV becomes Cong star campaigner in Karnataka

Guwahati: In yet another major embarrassment to the Congress in the Angkita Dutta episode, wherein the Assam Indian Youth Congress president has hurled damaging charges of harassment at her national chief Srinivas BV, the young leader changed her Twitter bio to announce this: “pratadit mahila adhyaksh @IYCAssam” (harassed woman president of IYC Assam).

The change in her bio comes at a time when, despite her allegations, Srinivas BV has been fielded as one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

Angkita Dutta, who was the Assam Youth Congress chief, had accused Srinivas BV of harassing her for the past six month, discriminating against her for “being a woman” and using foul language to tarnish her image.

In conversation with Firstpost, she had said that her harassment started after she raised her voice against the mismanagement of Srinivas.

She had even accused the former Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Kumar of “sexually harassing” her.

‘End of my political career’

In her latest post on Twitter Angkita said she was “aware” that raising her voice against senior Congress members could “lead to an end of my political career”.

“Honestly I am aware this could lead to an end of my political career. If this is the price I have to pay, so be it,” she said.

Angkita also clarified about the claims being made by some people of her meeting a BJP leader. “About me meeting some BJP leader, one is welcome to check CCTV footage of home & office where you will probably see me reading trolls my colleagues are spreading.

Congress issues show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a show-cause notice to Angkita Dutta and sought an explanation for "levelling a series of allegations against" Srinivas BV.

Media reports quoted a source of APCC saying that Angkita Dutta was given two days’ time to reply to the notice.

The APCC source further informed that in December last year too Angkita Dutta was issued a show-cause notice.

Earlier this week, Srinivas BV also had sent a defamation notice to Angkita Dutta.

On Tuesday, IYC national media in-charge Varun Pandey said IYC accused Angkita Dutta of using “utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words” against Srinivas BV.

The entire exercise of “publically maligning and defaming” Srinivas BV is politically motivated, and is absolutely false and baseless, Pandey said in a media statement.

Congress names Srinivas BV as star campaigner for Karnataka elections 2023

Despite being accused in harassment case, Congress has named Srinivas BV among the star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 that is scheduled to take place on 10 May.

Srinivas BV is an Indian politician from Shimoga district of Karnataka.

Earlier this week, Srinivas BV linked Dutta’s allegations with the Karnataka polls and said, “Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly.”

In her conversation with Firstpost, Angkita Dutta had said she felt disappointed in Congress' leadership for not taking any action against Srinivas BV despite knowing full well what was going on. “I went to Jammu to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and had then, in person, apprised Rahul Gandhi about the misdeeds of Srinivas BV. I expect my leadership to stand by women, but I am appalled at the high command’s inaction.”

Angkita Dutta claimed that her harassment started after she raised her voice against the mismanagement of Indian Youth Congress affairs by Srinivas, which also included discrimination against her since “I am a woman”.

“He went on saying that I am an alcoholic. He undermined my existence because of being a woman. At the Rampur session, I was going inside the Mayfair hotel to meet seniors, while Srinivas was on his way out. As he crossed me he asked: ‘What alcohol do you drink? Do you text after drinking?’. Two of my colleagues were witness to this, she claimed.

