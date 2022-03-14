ESIC Recruitment 2022: Register for Social Security Officer vacancies at esic.nic.in

Candidates who are applying should be between 21 to 27 years of age as on 12 April 2022

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has opened its online registration window for recruitment to the post of Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Superintendent/ Manager Grade-II.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the openings by visiting the official website at esic.nic.in. Those applying should note that the last date of registration is 12 April, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the Corporation will fill up a total of 93 SSO positions.

Here are few steps to apply for Social Security Officer posts:

Step 1: Go to the official website at esic.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “Recruitments” tab that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the link that reads “Click here to Submit Online Application for Recruitment to the Post of SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICER-2022”

Step 4: As the new page opens, candidates need to register and proceed with application process

Step 5: After filling the form, applicants need to pay the required fee and submit

Step 6: Kindly, download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Here is the direct link to apply for SSO posts.

Check details on eligibility criteria, examination fee and selection process here:

Candidates who are applying should be between 21 to 27 years of age as on 12 April 2022. They should also hold a degree from a recognised university. Preference will be given to the graduates in Law/Management and Commerce. Also, a working knowledge of computers includes use of office suites and database.

Those with experience (desirable) should hold three years’ service in a Government Organisation or Corporation or even Government Undertaking or a Local Body or Scheduled Bank among others.

Applicants from SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental category, female candidates and Ex Servicemen are advised to pay a fee of Rs 250. While, for other category candidates the fee is Rs 500.

Eligible candidates should note that the selection for SSO posts will be conducted through four tests - a preliminary exam, main exam, computer skill test and descriptive test.

